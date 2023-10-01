Good morning! It’s a cool start with filtered skies. Today begins our drying and warming trend. Temperatures head near 80° this week. Rain stays away until next weekend.

Luckily, today is a dry day, as ridging aloft builds into New England. Unfortunately, that weather setup is also allowing Canadian wildfire smoke to filter our skies. The smoke is aloft so it won’t impact our air quality, but still make for milky skies. High temperatures rebound to the upper 60s/low 70s inland. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on the coast with a northeasterly breeze this afternoon.

The dry stretch continues through the work week. Look at those temperatures! See you at the beach on Tuesday, anyone?

Today we turn the calendar page into October. Here’s what this month’s weather typically has in store for us.