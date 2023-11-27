Back to work, back to school and back to some drier air on this Monday morning as overnight rain has tapered off. It’s a mild start for the time of year too with temps in the 40s and 50s to kick off the day. While it’s mild this morning, temps don’t go far today as they steady in the mid 40s to low 50s through early afternoon. Then they’ll fade quickly this evening. The breeze is active today, gusting 20-30mph, but will help dry us out too.

Colder air pours back in for your Tuesday and Wednesday as the breeze remains busy, gusting 20-30mph. Both days look dry, aside from a spot flurry in the air on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday see temps moderating back into the 40s to low 50s with the next chance for showers coming late Friday into Friday night. Next weekend looks pretty seasonable with mainly dry air, although showers could start up again by Sunday night, and likely continuing into next Monday.



