With showers tapering to drizzle yesterday and temps stuck in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most, it was quite the dismal day across the area weather-wise. While some of that leftover moisture on the cars froze on the windshields overnight, where temps dipped below 32, it’s an overall quiet start to the day. A few of you may just need to defrost the car for a couple minutes before heading back to work.

The overall theme of the day is to keep it dry as moisture misses just to our south. While the rain stays away, mid to high level clouds are plentiful, obscuring the sunshine for a good portion of the day with only some breaks in there from time to time. A seasonable chill will be in the air too with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a west breeze that gusts 20-25mph.

The weekend is dry and chilly with temps in the upper 40s to near 50 Saturday with a cool breeze. The wind is lighter Sunday, but it’ll be cooler with highs stuck in the mid 40s.

We continue the seasonable chilly early next week with highs in the mid 40s to 50 on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll track a spot shower or a few sprinkles Monday night and Tuesday AM, but minimal precipitation is expected. We’ll remain storm free Wednesday and Thursday as we start to warm up, heading to near 60 by Thursday.