Drying Out & Cooling Down

From a mild end of week to a stretch of cooler days.

TONIGHT:

It will be mild this evening with thunder showers possible after 6 PM. Scattered downpours continue until 11 PM-Midnight.

After midnight, winds will shift as a cold front moves through and temperatures will begin to drop. Our official highs for Saturday will hit close to midnight.

Overnight lows are expected to be between 40º-50º.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will be have highs in the 40s, but it will feel chilly with the wind.

Winds will be coming out of the west on Saturday, fueling in cooler air. A chilly wind develops late in the morning, with winds sustained between 15-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Temperatures start close to 40º on Saturday morning, and they don’t move up very much. Highs will be between 40º-50º.

SUNDAY:

St. Patrick’s Day is shaping up to be a nice day!

Expect a lot of sunshine with a chilly morning in the mid and upper 30s, and a seasonable afternoon in the low and mid 40s.

NEXT 5 DAYS:

Sunday through Tuesday will be slightly below average. The average high in Boston is 45º, and the average low in 31º.

Monday will be partly sunny with morning temps in the mid 20s, and afternoon highs close to 40º. Tuesday will have similar conditions but with a bit more sunshine.

Wednesday is the first day of spring! It will be sunny and seasonable.