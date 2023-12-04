After a soaking Sunday with chilly air, we start drying it out this morning, and generally have a mainly dry day ahead. Sure, once and a while a few spotty sprinkles, or a brief shower is possible, but the overall theme of the day is to have improved weather vs. what we had yesterday. High temps today run close to 50, under a mainly cloudy sky.

More of a chill is in the air tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, coolest in the Worcester Hills. The best chance for breaks of sunshine will be in the morning, as mainly cloudy skies win out in the afternoon. A few spotty showers across the lower Cape/Nantucket are possible too.

Wednesday will offer not only a deep chill, but also some flakes flying. Scattered flurries and snow showers are likely Wednesday morning to midday. The combo between a disturbance aloft and relatively cold air passing over the warm ocean waters, will help manufacture the flakes. The best chance for a coating to an inch of snow near and southeast of I-95. Although, far southeast Mass from Plymouth to the Cape/Islands may have some rain in the mix at the coast.

Thursday is still cool, but dry. Friday is also dry, but temps bump back into the 40s.

The weekend looks warmer with highs back in the 50s. A few spotty showers are possible by Sunday, with another wave of localized downpours and gusty winds likely Sunday night-next Monday.