The Thanksgiving storm is behind us… kind of. It’s like a bad ex and simply just doesn’t want to go away for good! Of course the height of the storm was Thanksgiving evening. Then we had that little batch of light rain yesterday evening… yep, same storm. And even today, while it is mostly dry, there’s like a 10% chance of a sprinkle or very light shower… yep, same storm!

But, don’t worry too much about that rain chance today. It’s an incredibly low chance, but if you’re out and about this afternoon and feel a couple of drips and drops, that’s what that is. It’s nothing heavy or long lasting.

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures that make it to the lower 50s with a breeze this afternoon. That’s still pretty good for this time of year — average highs are now in the upper 40s. Sunday is the nicer, brighter and less breezy day of the weekend, but I don’t think either day is terrible.

With two more above normal days on tap for the weekend, we continue to chase the number one spot for warmest November on record. We have three days left to go in the month, and we’ll make a solid run for it! We’re currently in second place, but with three days of above normal temperatures it’s possible to crack the number one spot! When you look at the forecast highs for each of the next three days, you’ll see each day is warmer than what we had for the last three days of the month in 1975 (current first place). I’m optimistic we can do it! While the next three days look like a shoe in to beat 1975, remember this is now heavily weighted to the entire month, factoring in almost 30 days of data. So one single warm day won’t have the pull it may have earlier in the month when it’s being balanced by 27 other days. It’ll be close…

While we have that sprinkle in the forecast today, there’s a much better chance of rain early next week as we head back to work and school after the holiday. Monday morning will feature not only rain, but once again heavy rain, and some gusty wind too. It looks like it moves through rather quickly and only impacts your morning, but it’s the entire morning. So early commuters, late commuters, doesn’t matter, everyone gets rain Monday morning, and a drying trend for Monday afternoon and evening.