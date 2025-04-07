The whole “April Showers” saying certainly is holding true in the first week of April 2025. We’ve recorded rain in Boston every day except one.

But this is a good thing. We need some rain. While January, February and March all finished technically dry, they weren’t terrible months for rain. For 2025, we’re less than an inch below normal for water. The problem is 2024 ended with that incredibly dry fall (you may remember all those late season brush fires we dealt with). So while the data for 2025 is fine, our drought rolls on from the end of 2024.

We’ll keep just a spot shower in the forecast for tomorrow morning as the tail end of this storm system rolls through. They’ll be very isolated so many of us will stay dry. And, like this morning, we could see that as either a rain or snow shower. We’ll start off with clouds tomorrow and that shower chance, break into sun for a few hours, before that sun fuels the development of more clouds for the afternoon and early evening. As the showers end, the breeze will pick up for the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow is basically dry along with Wednesday and Thursday. Then a few more showers return to the forecast to close the week on Friday. Unfortunately it looks like the wet weather will last into the weekend once again.

Even though we’ll warm things up as the week rolls on, temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the week and the weekend.