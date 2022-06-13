7Weather- Showers end and skies gradually clear. We’re looking at a sunny and warm Monday afternoon.

You’ll run into wet weather early this morning, but things dry out between 7-9 AM. It will feel a bit humid in the morning, but humidity will be dropping throughout the afternoon.

Highs reach into the low and mid 80s. I can’t rule out one or two towns/cities getting a downpour in the afternoon as a cold front clears the region.

Tuesday morning has temperatures in the mid 60s and there will be plenty of sunshine. The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. A sea breeze could kick in throughout the afternoon, dropping temperatures at the coastline.

The weather is looking great for the U.S. Open practice rounds the next few days. There’s a 10% chance of a storm this afternoon, but a majority of the day is dry and warm. Highs hit close to 80º in Brookline on Tuesday and skies are partly sunny. Wednesday is a bit cooler in the mid 70s.