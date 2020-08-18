Drying Out, Warming Up

Overnight scattered downpours dropped 0.25-75″ of an inch of rain in some towns as showers and storms rolled on through. The last of those showers and storms will exit the Cape and Islands around 8am, allowing the return of some mid to late morning sun.

This afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds and lowering humidity, temps will rise up into the low to mid 80s. West winds gust to 20mph, allowing for a comfortably warm summer day. Comfortably warm weather will be a theme of the forecast the next few afternoons as dew points will be low and highs run close to 80. With the low humidity in place, cool, comfortable overnights will be common the next few nights with lows in the burbs in the 50s and low to mid 60s in Boston. Temps do turn up by the weekend as highs head back toward 90 then with a return of some humidity too.