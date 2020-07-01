Drying Out

While June overall was a dry month, it certainly went out as a soaker. The last 4 days of the month measuring rain in Boston. Despite all of the rain the last few days, Boston still finished the month over 1″ below average in the rainfall department. Of course, that wasn’t the case for all downs as several picked up a month’s worth or more on Sunday alone.

Finally, we’ll start to dry out and tomorrow will feel more like a summer like day across the area. While we can’t guarantee we stay rain free, the chances are small. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday featured a, say, 60 or 70% chance of rain. Tomorrow’s chance is like 20%. It would be a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon. And temperatures will feel more like July, returning to the 80s.

Inland areas may get a few more showers on Friday as a backdoor cold front rolls in. Highs Friday will hit the mid 70s early before showers roll in and temperatures drop to the 60s for the afternoon.

So that’s the not-so-great news. The better news is we’ll see improvement for the weekend. Is the holiday weekend great? No. But it’s not terrible. Saturday will be cool with temperatures in the 70s, 60s on the coast. It will also feature a fair amount of cloud cover with a quick shower possible very early. But overall Saturday is a dry day. A sneak peek at Sunday is so much better. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80s!