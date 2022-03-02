It was a beautiful day out there today. Exactly what you’d expect for early March with temperatures in the low 40s, cool in the shade, nice in the sun, and a cool breeze at times. Not bad!

But we’re New Englanders and we know by now not to get used to this. You’ll see changes as soon as tonight with a little clipper zipping on by that will give us a coating to inch of snow. It’s all during the overnight and low amounts so impacts should be almost zero. But it will open the door for cooler air to finish out the week.

As I said, timing is good. It starts around midnight and is gone by 5am (7am on the Cape). Outside of a rogue flurry, it’s all gone by the morning commute and we’re back into sunshine for Thursday. Just a quick brush of the car tomorrow morning.

But as I said before, don’t the let the sun fool you. The cold air is returning with highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday. Despite being the colder day, Friday will probably be the nicer day. A breeze on Thursday will keep wind chills in the low 20s. The wind backs down on Friday and sun is out in full force.