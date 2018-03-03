Early Afternoon High Tide, More Coastal Flooding

It’s a clean up day throughout New England this morning after coastal flooding, 2-4″ of rain and incredibly strong winds pummeled the Bay State. Here’a look at some of the wind and rain total reports from yesterday:

These incredibly strong winds led to about 400 thousand businesses and homes to be still out of power this morning. There’s also still quite a lot of debris out there on the roads, with tree limbs, large puddles etc.

Today’s forecast brings one principal threat: ANOTHER round of coastal flooding late morning/early afternoon.

We do still have a Coastal Flood Warning in effect through 3AM tonight, and the main concern is high tide at about 12PM today. Moderate to major coastal flooding is LIKELY, and we’ll start to see that as we work into high tide early afternoon, with flooding concerns even past high tide for an hour/hour and half as the tide recedes.

While High Wind Warning has been canceled, we do still have a Wind Advisory in effect through 5PM, with isolated power outages possible across the coast.

A few rivers and streams have also exceeded their flood stage, such as the Taunton River (cresting tonight at 1PM, reaching 11 feet (3 feet past flood stage).

Stay safe out there!

~Wren