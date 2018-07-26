Early Morning Storm Damage, Still Feeling Tropical This Afternoon

Just before 3AM early Thursday morning, an embedded strong thunderstorm produced wind damage in southern Worcester County, including Upton, Douglas and Uxbridge. A survey team from the National Weather Service Boston / Norton, has been sent out to assess the damage to figure out if it indeed was a tornado that caused the damage, or straight line winds.

Elsewhere, it’s another tropical-like day with sky-high humidity, and spotty downpours popping up on the radar. With gloomy, overcast skies, many are wondering when the clouds and storm chances subside.

The answer is later on this evening. Later this afternoon, though, showers and thunderstorms flourish over eastern MA, thanks to the humidity. Any lingering shower/downpour moves out as early as 8PM, which is great news for those going to the Red Sox game or heading to Gillette Stadium for night 1 of 3 Taylor Swift concerts.

We start off dry for our Friday morning commute with some areas of patchy fog. High temperatures Friday will stretch into the mid to upper 80s, combined with dew points near 70, will make for a full week’s worth of this soupy airmass.

Relief is in sight, my friends! A cold front swings in Saturday, bringing clouds, a few chances for showers, but the result on Sunday will make it all worth it. By Sunday, it will be much more comfortable from start to finish….no more air you can wear, plus, we’ll see the return to sunshine and highs into the low 80s- a picture perfect summery Sunday, which I’ll also declare as the pick of the entire 7-day. The nice weather will trickle into Monday, but stops there as showers return Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer