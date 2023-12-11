Heavy rain and gusty winds prevailed overnight and kick off this Monday morning as most of Southern New England picks up 2-4″ of rain total. Although most of the rain tapers off by 10am, it’ll stick around long enough to impact and slow down the morning commute.

Even where the rain does lighten up a bit, big puddles/lot of standing water will be an issue with some street flooding and poor drainage areas flooding. Minor stream and river flooding is possible over the next day or so, but major flooding is not expected.



While the winds won’t be as strong today as they were overnight, we’ll still have gusts 25-35 mph. It’ll actually help dry out the roads midday/afternoon. Temps today stay in the 40s.

The rest of the 7 day forecast is pretty much on cruise control as we’re dry through the weekend. Temps generally run in the 40s, although Thursday’s chill holds the numbers down into the 30s.