Early Season Bitter Blast

With the cold front that is sliding in from the west, expect just rain showers through Thursday evening’s commute. A few wet snowflakes are possible into the RT.2 corridor (northern Worcester Co.) later tonight as temperatures slip into the upper 30s, otherwise most of the region will see just rain showers.

Showers taper off just after midnight, but cold blast takes over for Friday. With the cold air in place, a passing snow flurry is possible, otherwise it is dry for your Friday, but blustery and cold.

Friday’s high temperatures only into into the upper 30s as a cold pocket of air from Canada slips south behind the cold front and that’s not talking wind chills. It will feel like it’s in the 20s for most of the afternoon.

With gusty winds in place, raking will have to wait until at least the weekend, but I would advise to just wait until at least Saturday afternoon, since temperatures will likely be starting off in the low 20s early Saturday morning. Improving temperatures for the second half of the weekend, as highs will be back in the low 50s on Sunday. Both weekend days remain dry.

There is a hint of some colder weather into next week, as well as a chance for some wintry mix late Tuesday into Wednesday. We will continue to keep an eye on that, so be sure to stick with 7News for the very latest on the air and online.