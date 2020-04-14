Early Shower Wednesday, Cool End of Week

7Weather- Overall, much better weather today! Wednesday has a few showers in the morning, and then it clears up in the afternoon. The week ends dry and cool.

WEDNESDAY:

We wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. A low pressure passes by well to our south, but the northern most part of the system could bring a a few showers in the morning. The light rain only sticks around for a few hours in the morning, and then it gradually clears up mid-day.

There will be a cool breeze around in the afternoon, and highs will be between 47-54º.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

There could be a spot shower near the Cape & the Islands very early on Thursday. Aside from that, it is dry. The day starts off with extra clouds around, but the rest of the day is mainly sunny. Expect a cool breeze all day with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday is mainly cloudy and dry. It is still breezy with temperatures near 50º.

ALLERGY FORECAST:

Sniff, Sniff. Oh, allergies! Allergies will be moderate Wednesday with that little bit of rain we get in the morning.

The pollen count goes back up after that, putting our allergy forecast at high Thursday – Saturday. There could be a few showers in southeast Mass Saturday morning, but as of now, it’s not enough to drop the allergy forecast.