Early Slick Spots… Milder Into The Weekend

Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning will provide some slick untreated surfaces northwest of Boston for a few hours. That issue subsides as temps warm late morning, into the afternoon, topping off in the 40s to near 50. While we have spotty drizzle and light showers during the day, there will also be some dry hours too, proving decent travel weather on the roads.

Sunshine is more abundant this weekend with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Winds are a bit breezy Saturday and lighter on Sunday, setting up for great tailgating weather for a late December game at Gillette. Go Pats!

Early next week, snow, ice and rain return Monday, into Tuesday with the ice being more prolonged outside 495 on Monday.