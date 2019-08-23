Early Taste of Fall

After a high temperature in Boston yesterday of 93° and our 14th 90°+ day of the year, a cold front will bring relief this weekend. Not only will it be cooler but much less humid. Dew points yesterday were in the mid 70s… similar to those in Miami, Fort Myers, New Orleans, and Houston. The humidity has already fallen today, to the 50s, and the temperatures will follow suit tomorrow. As the cold front passes, it will spark showers and clouds this morning.

Most of us will dry out by about 10:00 or so with clouds thinning out in the afternoon. It won’t be totally sunny, but partly cloudy. The exception here is the Cape and the Islands. Clouds will likely linger for much of the day. Skies will continue to clear overnight and we’ll start with a bunch of sunshine on Saturday. Sunny skies. warm air, and low humidity will make Saturday by far the pick of the weekend.

By Sunday our cooler air mass will have moved in and winds will have shifted off of the water and that will hold temperatures near 70°. There’s a chance that some of us don’t even make it out of the 60s and hit the 70° mark on Sunday. We’ll have a few more clouds and maybe a sprinkle to go along with it, but it’s not a washout. Not even close.

If you enjoy this fall-like feel, actual fall is not far away. A month to be exact.

A little further from home, we’re watching a disturbance south of Miami that could become our next tropical system. The forecast models take this storm over Florida in the near future. It’s not organized now, so it’ll be nothing more than a rainmaker there. However, as it moves back over the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center has a 60% chance that it becomes a Tropical Depression in the next 5 days. We’ll be watching.