Early Wintry Mix Monday, Blustery Tuesday

Some areas across the region could see a switch from rain to light snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the areas in purple until 5 AM Monday. There could be periods of freezing rain, sleet , and snow overnight and through the morning, making for a slippery Monday morning commute.

Southern New Hampshire and areas northwest of 495 have the best chance to see light snow. If everything lines up perfectly, some areas could see a coating to 1″.

Expect a few lingering showers between 6-9 AM Monday with temperatures dropping into the low and mid-30s. The precipitation will be out of here by mid-day and highs will be in the low 40s across the area.

A cold front clears the area by Tuesday and it will be cold and windy. Temperatures will reach into the upper 20s but with winds sustained between 15-25 mph and gusting between 30-40 mph, it will feel like the teens most of the day.

Make sure all Christmas decorations are secured, otherwise they will blow away!

Wednesday will be cold in the morning and chilly in the afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. We are back into the mid-40s on Thursday and there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Traveling on Friday? If you’re flying, there could be some delays due to rain and wind. It will be mild but there could be periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.