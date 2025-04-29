What a day! Sunshine, low humidity, a nice breeze (maybe a lil gusty for some) along with some tacos for lunch! Most towns saw their afternoon temps reach 80, if not a few degrees warmer. A day more typical of early June than late April but no complaints here. We’ll see an increase in clouds late this evening and spend the overnight hours in New England. These clouds are attached to a potent cold front. This front has a history of strong and severe t-storms all the way back to Minnesota & Iowa yesterday evening. Today, the front has been producing pockets of strong and severe t-storms from Ontario, Michigan, New York and Ohio.

This front will come through New England late tonight but with little to no fanfare. The reason being overnight cooling temps, which is the result of dry air…some thunderstorms do not do well with. So because of that, storms will weaken on approach overnight with just a few isolated showers possible after midnight. The areas of western and central New England have a higher chance of showers versus eastern New England.

Behind this front is more dry air so more sunshine on tap for Wednesday. It will be breezy again and being a cold front moving through the area, temps on Wednesday will be cooler than Taco Tuesday, reaching the upper 60s by afternoon. Another great spring day! Enjoy!

~JR