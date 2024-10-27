With a moderate drought for most of the area and even drier days ahead, the wildfire risk will remain elevated over the next few days.

Conditions Sunday remain dry but a tad cooler which will slightly lower the risk, but not by much.

Winds subside Monday which will lower the risk further, but the risk will increase again midweek.

By Wednesday temperatures are back in the 70s. Although humidity may increase there could still be an elevated wildfire risk. Conditions will go down quickly with any substantial rain, which could arrive by the weekend.