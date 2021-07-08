Tropical rains for many and strong, gusty winds for some are on the way for Southern New England as Elsa continues to head our way. A tropical storm warning is in effect for much of eastern Massachusetts for tomorrow.

As cooler air settles in today, the risk for severe weather is a lot lower across eastern and central Mass vs. what we experienced the last couple of days. Most of the morning is dry, with just a few scattered showers/storms developing this afternoon. Near and west of I-91, the risk for severe storms is higher as a warm front hangs around that area.

Tropical downpours become more widespread overnight across central and western Mass as Elsa’s moisture streams in. By predawn tomorrow, scattered downpours across eastern Mass, become a widespread soaking rain by mid morning. While Elsa is a quick moving storm, it will pack a punch with tropical downpours adding 2-4″ of rain away from Southeast Mass, and gusts 50-60mph across Buzzards Bay, the Cape and Islands. Where we get the heavy rain, localized street and small stream flooding is possible, thus a flash flood watch up. Where the winds are strong, pockets of tree damage and scattered power outages are likely. We’ll also watch for a few isolated severe storms (cells) that will be capable of producing wind damage across eastern Mass. There’s a lot of rotation in tropical systems, so I wouldn’t be surprised is a few tornado warnings are issued with any rotating thunderstorm. There is a slight risk for a brief spin-up to touchdown. Lots to track for sure over the next couple days!

As the storm is quick, downpours taper to isolated showers fairly quickly around and just after lunchtime.

