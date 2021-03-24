End of the Week Warm-Up Along with Much-Needed Rain

Temperatures will be on the rise to end the week with highs in the 70s, but this warm-up also brings beneficial rain back to southern New England.

Today we saw highs into the 50s and 60s with some breaks of sun, but this evening we’ll continue to see mainly cloudy skies as showers move in later tonight.

Showers begin to swing in later this evening with some lingering showers into Thursday morning’s commute. Some of these showers could be heavy at times, especially overnight.

The showers move out by mid-morning, and then we’ll see some sunny breaks Thursday afternoon, allowing temperatures to stretch into the low 70s, away from the coastline where it will be slightly cooler.

Friday morning brings another round of showers. The clouds stick around while the rain moves out for Friday afternoon. It will be noticeably more windy Friday and that breeze will carry into the weekend.

So far this month, we’ve seen less than an inch of rainfall for Boston, which is over 2″ below normal.

The rain we see over the next 48 hours will likely be less than half of an inch with locally higher amounts. At least this rain will bring some relief to those early spring allergy sufferers.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the warmer air that is with us for the end of the week does not hold on for the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the 50s, which is still above normal for this time of year.

Saturday will be the better out of the two weekend days under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers in the afternoon.

We start off the following week with highs in the 50s with Monday giving us a gusty wind. Those winds subside Tuesday with a few extra clouds strolling in Wednesday.