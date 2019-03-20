End of Week Rain

We started spring about has good as it gets. Temperatures in the 50s for most (40s on the coast) along with a lot of sunshine! The mild air will stick around for Thursday but clouds will be increasing so sunshine will be a little harder to come by. The good news is the rain holds off until Thursday night to move in — we’re talking 11pm so your dinner plans are A-OK. And the heaviest rain is gone by 4am. Yes, there will be scattered showers for the morning drive, but not the heavy stuff that the overnight hours will bring.

While technically this storm is a Nor’easter, it’s a baby Nor’easter. Impacts, while there, should be fairly minimal. Obviously we’re talking rain and not snow. Winds will be a little gusty at times on Friday which could lead to a minor coastal flooding threat on Friday. High tide is around 1pm so we’ll watch that potential from about 11am to 3pm. Any risk of street flooding will be confined to the overnight hours and it’s not a great risk. We’re not getting inundated with rain, it’ll just be a lot of rain in a short window of time and of course some of the street drains could still be clogged from winter and fall debris.

Overall, we’re looking at a mild start to the new season. We were above average today, we’ll be above average on Thursday. Friday, despite the rain, we’ll be near or slightly above average. The hiccup in the forecast arrives on Saturday. We’ll be right near average, if not a degree or two below. But there will be a cold wind making it feel quite a bit colder during your Saturday despite the sunshine. But there’s something to look forward to. Sunday will bring temperatures in the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees with a ton of sunshine!