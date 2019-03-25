7Weather- Temperatures will be below average on Tuesday, and then we go up from there with a big end of week warm up.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday morning will be cold in the 20s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY:

A high pressure system keeps us dry and sunny on Wednesday.

Inland temperatures will be between 44-48º, but it will be cooler along the coast in the upper 30s and low 40.

THURSDAY:

We go up from here! Thursday will be a nice day to go for a run outside. It will be mild in the low and mid 50s.

The day starts off sunny and then the afternoon with be partly sunny.

A system moves through quickly on Thursday evening, giving us a chance for overnight sprinkles.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND:

A big warm up by the end of the week and for the upcoming weekend.

Friday looks to be mostly cloudy, but highs reach close to 60º (it will be in the 50s along the coast). There could be a spot shower early in the morning.

We reach into the upper 60s on Saturday (cooler Cape). Some spots might see their first 70º day.

As of now, it looks like Sunday will also be warm and above average, in the low 60s. Showers are likely in the evening.

If a front moves through later than expected, we could reach into the mid and upper 60s.