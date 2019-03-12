End of Week Warm Up

Warmer air is headed our way! From highs close to average on Tuesday, to temperatures 15 degrees above average on Friday.

TONIGHT:

Winds calm down a bit tonight and it will be chilly in the mid and upper 20s for most towns.

There could be some clouds before midnight, but then skies will be clear the rest of the night.

WEDNESDAY:

The day starts with sunny skies, and then clouds start to move in late in the afternoon. It will be a nice winter day with highs ranging from the low 40s to the upper 40s.

There could be a spotty shower overnight Wednesday.

END OF WEEK:

Warm air moves into the region on Thursday and Friday. Our average highs are now in the mid 40s, and we’ll be well above that to end the week.

Thursday is the pick of the week! Highs will be between 50º-56º, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

We are about 15º above average on Friday, but with that comes rain

It won’t be pouring rain all day, but we will have periods of light rain throughout the day. It looks like there could be some periods of moderate rain mid-day.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front moves through Friday night, gradually dropping temperatures into the weekend.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy and with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

St. Patrick’s Day is looking great for the parade in South Boston. It’ll be chilly in the morning with temps in the mid 30s at 11 AM, but then we warm up into the low and mid 40s by the afternoon.