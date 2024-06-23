We have a rare “enhanced” risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, along with elsewhere in New England.

The “enhanced” risk, named by the Storm Prediction Center, is a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. The highest threats are heavy rain and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, but there’s also a medium risk for large hail and even tornadoes. Stay weather aware today, and make sure you have two different ways to get severe weather warnings.

There could be isolated storms as early as the early afternoon, which could still be severe, with the most numerous thunderstorms expected during the evening hours between 6-11 p.m.

Temperatures will be very warm today in the mid to upper 80s, and with high humidity, that’ll only further fuel the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.