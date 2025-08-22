Hurricane Erin is passing hundreds of miles southeast of New England but will still bring wind and waves to the area.

Overnight tonight winds could occasionally gust over 40mph for the Cape and Islands, so a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 2pm Friday.

By Friday afternoon the winds should subside but it will take a bit longer for the waves to do so.

Wave heights Friday morning may reach 20 feet for the south-facing beaches of Nantucket, 18 feet for south-facing beaches of the Vineyard.

Although there will be large waves for other locations as well, the overall coast impact is lesser than other significant coastal systems we’ve seen recently.

There will however be dangerous rip currents, so it’s best to stay out of the water on Friday.