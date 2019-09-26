Evening Commute Showers, Followed By Drier, Seasonable, Sun-Filled Friday

The Drought Monitor released earlier today shows that most of northern MA and southern NH are now considered abnormally dry as most of this month has been relatively dry.

Thankfully, we are tracking a line of showers…the timing though not very pleasant for your Thursday evening commute. Some pockets of heavy downpours possible, but there is good news though: this line is shortlived and will quickly exit the area as early as 8PM (a little bit later for those on the Cape and Islands).

This rain is associated with a cold front that is sweeping in from the northwest. It will get breezy just ahead of the rain, with gusts varying between 25-35 mph. These quickly subside after the showers march from west to east.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies with temperatures cooling off. Overnight lows expected between the upper 40s for the Worcester Hills, southern NH, Merrimack Valley, mid 50s for SE MA and the Cape / Islands. Some patchy fog possible by daybreak.

No need for the umbrellas tomorrow morning at the bus stop, but just be mindful that a few spots could wake up to that patchy fog.

Friday features mainly sun-filled skies and slightly cooler temperatures than today…much more seasonable for this time of the year with highs into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday is breezy under mostly sunny skies. By the evening, a cold front sweeps in (similar to today), allowing for a few spotty showers Saturday night. Otherwise, the rest of the weekend is dominated by dry conditions. Sunday is slightly cooler than Saturday, but is much more seasonable. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s inland, 60s at the coast. Overall, a great day for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday morning in Boston.

As for the tropics, TS Karen is still meandering well to the north of Puerto Rico, and is likely to weaken over the course of the next several days.

Lorenzo is the talk of the tropics right now since it has been upgraded from a hurricane yesterday to a major hurricane today. Now up to a Cat. 4 in strength, Lorenzo will remain well out to sea, posing no threat to land at this point.