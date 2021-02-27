Evening Showers Sunday, Mild Air Around Next Couple of Days

7Weather- Most of the daylight hours are dry Sunday, and then showers move in around sunset.

There will be peeks of sun throughout the first part of the day, and then it becomes overcast late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s in the morning, and in the mid and upper 40s in the afternoon.

Expect light, spotty showers around sunset. Steadier, light rain is more likely overnight, and into early Monday morning.

We’re squashed in between two systems on Monday. This means we’ll have a few early morning showers, and then sunshine in the afternoon.

Highs will be reached earlier than normal. Expect temperatures near 50º around lunch time, and then in the upper 30s by 5 PM.

A cold blast of air arrives Tuesday. We reach into the upper 20s, but a cold wind will make it feel like 5-15º throughout most of the day.

Don’t worry, the frigid wind chills are only here for one day. Just like that, we bounce back into the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday.