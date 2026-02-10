Happy Tuesday! Our evening snow is already popping up on radar out west. Most of us will see flakes start between 4 and 6 p.m. with the snow become more widespread later on tonight.

The snow itself will be a wetter consistency, but snowfall rates will be on the lighter side. Still, there will be snow falling for some during the evening commute, so make sure to plan extra time. Heads up for the Cape and islands: this may end as some mix or rain late overnight into early Wednesday morning which may wash away some of the snow that’s fallen.

For the rest of us, it’ll be plain snow and most will wake up to between 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday morning. Make sure to plan extra time to shovel and clean off your car!

Otherwise, Wednesday morning will be much more mild compared to the single digits and the teens we’ve seen for morning temperatures recently.

Instead we’ll start off in the mid 20s with afternoon highs mild near 40 degrees! It’ll be a bit breezy but cloudy.

Thursday: low 20s to low 30s with cloudier skies and a breeze again. Friday: bright and a cold start! Back to the teens in the morning with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday is Valentine’s Day and it looks mostly quiet! There’s a low-end chance for an isolated snow shower with a start in the teens and highs in the mid 30s. Sunday will start in the teens again but top off in the mid to upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.

We’re tracking a chance for rain and snow Monday but it’s not looking as ominous as it did previously. Tuesday we’ll hit the low 40s! Stay tuned.