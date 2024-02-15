A seasonable chill is in the air this morning with temps in the 20s and wind chills running in the single digits and teens. While the wind is steady around 15mph, it’s not as strong as it was yesterday. In fact, winds this afternoon will be lower with a lot of sunshine through most of the day as highs recover into the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds advance in late in the day, and while we stay dry through the evening commute, it won’t take too long for some flakes to start to fly this evening. Snow breaks out in Worcester County after 8pm and after 9-10pm close to the coast. Light to pockets of moderate snow will be in and out for a few hours after that, throwing down a coating to a couple inches of snow for a lot of locations. Not a big storm, but certainly enough to get the road crews out there, taking care of some slick spots.

Brush and go will be the theme for the morning commute tomorrow as we’ll wake up to a fresh coat of snow on the ground and on the cars. The falling flakes are long gone by the morning commute, but it the wind starts to pick up. Mid morning, through the afternoon, the wind will be rocking, gusting 40-55mph! The strongest winds run through the higher terrain and across the Cape and Islands. That’s where a wind advisory is in place.

The weekend looks chilly and mainly dry as an area of low pressure zips by us to our south Saturday. A bit of moisture could find it’s way in with some patchy light snow/snow showers, but at this point, the bulk of the snow is for the mid-Atlantic, and then offshore to our south.

Temps start to moderate back into the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.