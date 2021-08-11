Triple H is back in New England starting today. The weather, not the wrestler, that is. A hazy, hot and humid pattern settles in this afternoon and won’t leave us until Saturday night. While we won’t break any records, it will be a stifling heat wave as the combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel more like 100 today and close to 105 Thursday and Friday.





With dew points in the mid to upper 70s, overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Once the A/C kicks on today, it probably won’t go off until Sunday. A few isolated storms are possible inland the next couple afternoons, with a higher risk of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Humidity lowers with comfy air in place Sunday and early next week. We’ll certainly look forward to that!

Perseid Meteor shower also peaks the next few nights. Just remember the bug spray if your outside at night. Muggy and buggy for sure the next few evenings.