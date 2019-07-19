Excessive Heat Warning in Effect Through Sunday

7Weather- Hot, hot, hot! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of Massachusetts, and parts of Southern New Hampshire through Sunday evening.

High temperatures reach close to 100º both Saturday and Sunday. Add on the humidity, and it will feel like 105-110º.

SATURDAY:

The day will be mostly sunny, hot and humid!

Boston will likely tie the record high on Saturday. Other towns will definitely break record highs tomorrow. Lawrence has a record of 93º set back in 2013, and we have a forecast high of 101.

SUNDAY:

Similar numbers are on the map for Sunday. It looks like some town will be a couple of degrees warmer. Boston likely hits the triple digits, which doesn’t happen often. The last time we has triple digit heat was in 2011, and we’ve only recorded 25 days at 100º+ 25 times since 1872.

Sunday is partly sunny with a 10-20% chance for an afternoon storm.

We finally get some relief from the heat on Monday. It will still feel muggy, but a cold front and some showers drops our highs into the 80s. Tuesday looks to have highs in the 70s with a chance for a few showers.