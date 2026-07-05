Good morning! Hope everyone had a safe and happy 4th! As for the 5th? Some big changes to the feel outside… and I have a feeling most of you will like them.

We’ll finally snap out of our heat wave today (phew). After 4 days of absolute scorchers across Southern New England, we’ll be back into the 80s today rather than the 90s and triple digits. Some areas of the coast, particularly the Cape and Islands, will stay in the 70s!

On top of that, dew point temperatures will only be in the 50s and 60s, as opposed to the 60s and 70s — this means we’re leaving that super muggy feeling from the last few days behind as well.

With this in mind, I think Sunday makes for a really solid beach day. Just know that we’ll be in and out of the clouds today, with clouds largely increasing in the afternoon and evening as our next storm system closes in.

This system will deliver quite a bit of rain to Southern New England, but the timing is really funky. Anyone headed to Connecticut (or generally southwest) will see showers as early as tonight.

Rain will creep northward tomorrow morning, with some showers south of the Pike for the morning commute.

That said, areas along and north of the Pike generally won’t see rain until the late afternoon and early evening. It could make for a slow Monday evening commute, so plan for some extra time and extra traffic.

I’d say that goes even more so for Tuesday morning’s commute, as between late Monday night and Tuesday morning, we’ll see showers and some periods of heavier rain as well. We’ll deal with showers and some rain on Tuesday afternoon, before this area finally pushes east and the rain tapers off on Tuesday evening.

While we absolutely do need the rain (we are in severe drought conditions across and east of 495), there is such thing as too much of a good thing. Ponding on roads is likely, and some localized flooding is a possibility as well.

The flash flood risk is higher for Connecticut, which looks like it will have the heaviest rain over the course of the next two days. Be very mindful if you’re traveling that way, and remember that if you encounter a flooded roadway, never drive through it!

With cooler air, more clouds and the rain, temperatures will be much cooler the next two days. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday, and 60s to low 70s Tuesday.

We’ll catch a break from the rain on Wednesday with seasonable highs near 80 degrees, before we get sunnier and warmer for Thursday. Thursday’s highs are back near 90!