You can certainly feel the difference outside this morning as mild air and muggy air has worked in across much of southern New England. With dew points back in the mid to upper 60s and temps heading for the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon, it’ll feel more like mid to late August again. While a few spotty showers pop up inland too, much of the day features dry hours. It’ll be warm again tomorrow with highs in the 70s to near 80 again.



A higher chance for rain arrives Friday as showers will be more widespread then thanks to a front pushing into the area. As that front slides east of us Saturday, morning showers taper off and drier air settles in for much of the rest of the weekend.