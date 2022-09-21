Tomorrow marks the first day of fall and we’ll have a fall like feel over the next several days. That’ll start tomorrow with gray skies, scattered showers, and temperatures about 70° through much of the day. It won’t rain steady all day tomorrow, but we’ll have scattered showers around sunrise to sunset so keep the umbrella or rain jacket ready at all times. Areas north and west of Boston will probably finish the day with a brief window of sun before the sun sets as the cooler and drier air fills in.

Behind the cold front is a true shot of fall for Friday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s! On top of that, a pretty stiff breeze to add to that fall-like feel. We’ll recover a little bit on Saturday and in fact Saturday looks outstanding! We’ll have a lot of sun, temperatures are cooler in the 60s, and a little bit of a breeze though not as bad as Friday.

Sunday looks great as well, making it a beautiful day for the Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk in Boston! Temperatures will start off in the 50s at 8am as the walk steps off. It’s a classic early fall day where it’s cool in the morning but gets warmer by late morning. So dress in layers. There’s a 2 mile loop and a 5 mile loop. So with the longer walks, temperatures could start off in the 50s and finish somewhere around 70°.