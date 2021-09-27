No doubt, September has been a warm month with temperatures running several degrees above average, allowing for some summer days over the past month. While today and tomorrow will also feature temps a bit above average, the fade to Fall is apparent on the 7-day forecast as cooler weather prevails mid to late week.



Most of today turns out to be dry, but more clouds mix in midday and there will be a few spotty showers or sprinkles near and north of the Mass Pike early to mid afternoon. Not much rain falls today, and most of the day still turns out dry. Highs head for the mid 70s, but with a busy breeze at 10-20mph, some of that mild air is moderated a bit.







Temps still run near and just above 70 tomorrow afternoon, however, midday and afternoon showers and storms will be a bit more prevalent as a cold front pushes through.



Behind that front we cool off and stay cooler through the start of the weekend as highs hold in the 60s and overnight lows run in the 40s. Friday – Sunday’s weather looks great.