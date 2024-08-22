Crisp air in place this morning as temps kick off the day near 50 for many towns and cities once again. Tons of sunshine also starts the day with some cumulus clouds in the mix by midday/afternoon.



The upper-level low that provided the instability for scattered showers and isolated storms yesterday is a bit farther north today. That will lower the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms today, although a late-day one northwest of 495 is possible. They’ll be few and far between.

Highs today run in the mid 70s with low humidity. Temps tonight fade back into the low to mid 50s again for most.

We’ll be dry tomorrow, through the weekend as temps start to warm up. Highs head for the upper 70s to 80 Friday, low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Localized sea breezes keep coastal temps about 5-8 degrees cooler, but overall, it’s solid beach/pool weather. Enjoy!





Scattered showers and storms likely return to start next week.