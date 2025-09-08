As we flipped the calendar to September, it seems like we flipped seasons into fall. This morning was a cool one, especially inland, where overnight lows fell to the 40s for most of us.

Tonight will be a similar night and tomorrow will be a similar day to today. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s once again with afternoon temperatures returning to the lower 70s. We’ll have a bit more of a breeze, especially on the coast. That breeze will keep numbers in the 60s tomorrow along the coast line.

We have another pretty quiet week in store with a low chance of a passing shower on Wednesday, mainly across Southeast Massachusetts. There is an area of low pressure passing offshore from us, but it’s close enough to throw some clouds and that spotty shower our way. Other than that the week is dry.

As the storm passes, it will pull warmer air up with it. So despite the overall fall feel this week, we’ll have one warmer day on Thursday with numbers the climb to the upper 70s.