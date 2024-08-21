After another fall like day today, we’ll slowly warm things up over the next few days with summer weather returning for the weekend. We have another cool night tonight with overnight lows dropping down into the 50s once again.

Tomorrow’s sunrise is 5:59 am and will be our last pre-6am sunrise for quite some time. In fact with decreasing daylight and the clock changes setting us back and bringing us forward, our next pre-6am sunrise will not happen until mid April 2025!

Tomorrow is a bit warmer than today and a bit drier. For most of us today was dry, but we did bubble up a few showers this afternoon — generally across southern New Hampshire. The spot shower chance is back again tomorrow but if today was a 20% chance, then tomorrow is a 10% shot. Most of us will stay dry.

Friday is back to reality! Our average high is 80° and that’s about where we top out to close out the week with more sunshine.