Brace yourself! Fall will be returning to New England tomorrow whether you’re ready or not! You’ll feel it out the door tomorrow morning as temperatures tonight fall down to the 50s in most towns. But it only gets more fall like from there.

But again, it’s September so we’d expect this. September is the month of change in Boston where average highs are summer like at the start of the month and become more fall like by the end. Of course to get to the averages you have warm days and cold days but the warmer days outnumber the cold days at the start of the month and vice versa by the end. Today and tomorrow will be a classic example of that whether whiplash. We hit 80° today in Boston but will struggle to make it to 70° tomorrow.

It’s a full fall preview for Thursday and Friday with low humidity, sunshine, and cooler temperatures. We’ll be near 70° both Thursday and Friday. You saw the low temperatures tomorrow morning above, but Friday morning most of us will drop into the 40s!

Saturday will be similar but an outstanding fall day. We’ll still be in the low 70s for highs with sunshine and comfortable humidity. Great weather for any outdoor plans you have and especially one of the several fall events happening in southern New England — including Apple Festival in Boxford!