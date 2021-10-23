7Weather- This weekend will be dry and cooler, and then next week will have wet weather.

Today is partly cloudy and much cooler compared to the last several days. Highs reach into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. It’s a good night to get the firepit going with temperatures eventually dipping down into the 30s and 40s

Parts of Worcester County and southern New Hampshire could see patchy frost tomorrow morning. It’s a bit late for this area with the typical first freeze being at the start October.

Tailgating for the Patriots game will feel like October with crisp and cool air. Temperatures are in the mid 50s at kickoff and they stay there throughout the game. If you’re going to the game, layers will be your friend. If you’re sitting in the shade it will feel chilly.

Showers move in Sunday night and will be around most of the day Monday. Expect steady rain Monday morning, and then a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary quite a bit with a warm front getting stuck in the area. Highs north of the front will be in the 50s, and in the in the 60s south of the front.

It’s the type of week where you’ll want to keep the rain gear in the car. Tuesday is more likely to have steady rain and it is breezy as well. Scattered showers are around on Wednesday and it is cool in the 50s. Thursday has drizzle and windy conditions.