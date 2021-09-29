From the morning lows to today’s highs, it was a noticeable shift towards a fall-feel to the air today.

With the cool mornings and the nearly seasonable, mild afternoons, we’ll continue to notice the leaves changing over the next couple weeks especially here in southern New England. Northern New England has been seeing some pockets of moderate color develop over the last week.

Similar to last night, temperatures tonight will take a dip into the 40s to low 50s, but just not quite as cold as last night.

For your Thursday, as a low churns well off to our northeast, this could throw a few sprinkles our way tomorrow, but otherwise we’ll be tracking partly cloudy skies with highs around 60°.

To round out the week, Friday brings mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid 60s, a great day for any of your outdoor plans. Plus, in the evening if you’re heading to Fenway to catch the Jonas Brothers concert, you won’t be “burnin’ up” with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday morning is looking great for everyone participating in the Best Buddies Challenge as high pressure remains with us for the first half of the weekend.

Saturday brings partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s while Sunday features highs in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies as rain showers hold off until at last sunset. This would mean there are shower chances at Gillette for Sunday’s Patriots game against Tampa Bay.

Looking ahead to the next work week, the unsettled pattern sticks around for Monday an Tuesday which feature scattered showers both days. Wednesday looks to be less wet with a spot shower chance.