Fall-Feel Sunday, Showers to Start the Week

7Weather-We go from 70º and muggy Saturday, to crisp, fall air on Sunday. It’s a dry end to the weekend, and then we track rain on Monday.

Sunday starts in the mid 30s, and with patchy frost. Temperatures will be in the the 40s mid-morning, and we don’t go up much from there. Highs reach into the low 50s. Most of the daylight hours are bright, but clouds start to move in closer to sunset.

A low pressure system offshore gives us the chance for light, on and off showers Monday. The steadier showers will be around in the morning and mid-day, and then it becomes more spotty. You’ll need the rain jacket and umbrella if you will be out and about. The rain will only amount to about 0.10″ of an inch. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

Tuesday is gloomy, chilly, and a little breezy times. Most of us stay dry, but there could be a spot shower in the morning.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid 50s. Showers push in Thursday and stick around until early Friday. A cold front drops highs into the 40s to end the week.