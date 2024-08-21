Too soon? With temps tumbling overnight, the numbers this morning start in the upper 40s and lower 50s for many, allowing for a cool, crisp feel to the air, and more like a mid to late September day.

Highs this afternoon run up to near 70 as morning sunshine yields to building cumulus clouds. With a lot of cold air aloft today, once we maximize daytime heating, a few pop-up showers and isolated storms fire. They will be brief and not everyone will catch one as about 30% of the area picks up on one. Areas across northern MA/NH are more prone to them vs near the south coast.

Tomorrow, it’s a very similar feel to the air with temps running near 50 early in the morning and up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Morning sun mixes in with building cumulus afternoon clouds, but overall, expect a mainly dry day. A spot shower is not out of the question across northern Mass/NH, but the overall chance is low.

We’ll be dry Friday, through the weekend as temps start to warm up. Highs head for the upper 70s to 80 Friday, low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Localized sea breezes keep coastal temps about 5-8 degrees cooler, but overall, it’s solid beach/pool weather. Enjoy!