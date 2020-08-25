Fall Feeling Wednesday

A cold front that will bring the fall like feel back to the forecast for Wednesday is sparking a few storms this evening. Some of those could be severe with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 pm. The watch includes the entire state but not everyone will see a storm. They’ll actually be very isolated, but the whole state is included because any storm that does move through will have the potential to be severe. Our main threats are large hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Here’s a simulated radar showing just how isolated, but strong, the storms will be.

Behind the front…. fall! Tomorrow will feature temperatures in 70s with non-existent humidity. There will plenty of sun and an occasional breeze. A beautiful day!

We are still watching what is now Hurricane Laura. It’s now a Category 1 storm but as she enters the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, will likely strengthen into a major hurricane. Forecast landfall is Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a Category 3 storm. It’s certainly one to watch over the next 24 hours.