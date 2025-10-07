Get ready for the fall season to all of a sudden return! This comes on the heels of a mid-summer-like feel the last few weeks.

The cold front bringing the rain rolls in overnight. The farther north and west you are, the earlier the rain will begin closer to 10/11 p.m. However, near Boston and areas south, the rain will take until near dawn to begin.

Overnight temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

With the cold front, the rain and the increased cloudiness, highs will be significantly cooler. However, they’ll finally be more near average for this time of year.

The wettest part of the day will be in the morning, however on the Cape and the islands the rain will take all the way into the late afternoon hours to clear out. The evening commute will be dry for most.

By the time the rain wraps up, we’re expecting a widespread half-inch to an inch, with a couple of hot spots up to 1.5 inches possible. That’s not enough to catch us up on our lack of rain but it certainly helps.

Wednesday night, skies clear out and a big cooldown is coming. In fact, it’ll be downright chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be bright, brisk and breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s, but a bit of a breeze will make that feel like the low 50s.

Frost is possible in the suburbs Thursday night into Friday morning when temperatures will dip to the low to mid 30s. Highs Friday will rebound back to the low 60s with ample sun. Saturday looks quiet but we’re tracking the low possibility for a coastal storm late this upcoming weekend.

In the tropics, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Jerry which is not a threat to the United States.