Fall Frost Possible North

Fall officially starts tonight at 9:54 PM and the first few days of fall will feel just like it! That starts tonight with overnight lows dipping into the 40s for most of us. In fact, our far northwest spots may have a few isolated, typically cooler spots that even hit the upper 30s. For that reason, a frost advisory has been issued – so if you have sensitive plants, you may want to throw a sheet on them just to be on the safe side. We’ll see similar temperatures tomorrow night as well. As mentioned most will bottom out in the 40s with areas on the Cape and the Islands in the lower 50s with the help of the water and cloud cover overnight.

A little further away from home, the next Tropical Storm has developed, that being Kirk. The forecast over the next five days is to remain over the water with no land impacts. The forecast is also for it to remain a Tropical Storm, but of course we’ll be monitoring it over the next five days and beyond.