Fall-Like Tuesday, Warmer Wednesday

7Weather- The 70s stick around on Tuesday, but then the warmer weather makes a comeback on Wednesday.

Tuesday starts cool and with patchy fog. It will be mostly cloudy through a lot of the day with highs between 67-74º. The coast is on the cooler end of that range.

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front lifts through the region on Wednesday, bringing back the summer-feel. Dew points jump into the mid 60s, making it feel muggy.

The morning starts cloudy, and then it clears up by lunch time. As soon as the sun comes out, temps jump into the mid 80s, maybe even upper 80s for some towns.

The 80s are not here to stay for very long. A cold front moves in late in the day, firing up a storm or two after 4 PM Wednesday.

DEW POINTS:

That cold front drops dew points on Thursday, making it feel comfy. Highs go back into the low 70s

Friday is fall-like with dry air in the area, and temps in the mid and upper 60s.

SUNRISE/SUNSET:

Enjoy the 7 PM sunset while we still have it. We lose 1 hr 22 min of daylight in the next 4 weeks.